NEWS

DCFS investigating death of 2-month-old Humboldt Park girl

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl from the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood early Thursday, nearly a month after she was hospitalized.

Family members took the girl to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center about 4 p.m. Jan. 17 after she became unresponsive in her home in the 3500-block of West Pierce, according to Chicago Police.

She was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy to determine cause and manner of death was scheduled for Friday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of abuse against the girl's mother, father and other caregivers, department spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The investigation is pending and DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Area North detectives are also conducting a death investigation, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2016.)
Related Topics:
newschicago violenceHumboldt ParkChicago
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Vows to Unveil 'Additional Security' After Slamming Court Ruling as 'Disgraceful'
US Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering a Public School
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
More News
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in dies at 51
Walmart builds new high-tech store with no checkouts
Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues
Show More
Truck carrying 24K pounds of cereal destroyed by fire on I-65
Girl Scout, mom robbed at gunpoint selling cookies, police make it right
Man and his brother sexually assaulted same 3 children, prosecutors say
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Can you spot the python in this photo?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos