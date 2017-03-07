CHILD NEGLECT

DCFS: Kids commonly found living in squalor, help available

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nine children were taken from a Chicago home on Sunday after they were found living with no food or heat. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said these incidents are all too common but there is help for struggling families. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nine children were taken from a Chicago home on Sunday after they were found living with no food or heat. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said these incidents are all too common but there is help for struggling families.

Behind a window of the top unit of the Englewood two flat, a woman closed a curtain and refused to come to the door.

It was two days after police took nine children into protective custody at a home where police said they were living in squalor and without heat or food.

"They have other places out here like food pantries you can go to to feed your kids and things like that. There's no reason your kids should go hungry," Latoya, a neighbor, said.

The children ranged in age from a toddler to early teens and belonged to two different mothers.

Police also contacted the DCFS. Deputy Director Debra Dyer-Webster is guardian to about 15,000 kids in the state. And while she cannot talk about the specifics of this case she said there are dozens of similar cases reported to the DCFS every month.

She said the situations could be easily avoided. She said help for the families is readily available.

"Most people think we just want to take the children but what the department wants to do is help keep the family together," Dyer-Webster said.

The building's landlord said the families living in the home were squatters. They were living there illegally. They had no gas service and allegedly rewired outside to steal electricity.

David Coleman said he was unaware children were living there.

"Every time I would come, nobody would answer the door. I called the police several times," he said.

"I wish I would have known. Maybe we could have come together and helped the family," Nick Brown, a neighbor, said.

Chicago police said they have filed no charges against the parents in this case.

But the investigation by area south detectives continues.
Related Topics:
newschild neglectinvestigationchildren's healthEnglewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Englewood building owner claims families living in squalor were squatting
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
CHILD NEGLECT
4 charged after 15 lbs. boy, 9, died with meth in system
Englewood building owner claims families living in squalor were squatting
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
More child neglect
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy Scout leader charged with raping boy
Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone and health care
At least 4 dead after train crashes into charter bus in Mississippi
Rahm, Rauner trade barbs over Chicago Public Schools funding
More News
Top Stories
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Boy Scout leader charged with raping boy
Motorcyclist jumps over freeway, sparks investigation
Rahm, Rauner trade barbs over Chicago Public Schools funding
Blind dog found alive after 7 nights in wilderness
Show More
Chicago man pleads guilty in 'mystery shopper' scam
Chicago women prepare for 'A Day Without Women'
4 charged after 15 lbs. boy, 9, died with meth in system
Freight train derails in Blue Island
Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Rahm, Rauner trade barbs over Chicago Public Schools funding
Trump praises new health care bill as GOP tries to sell it
Chicago man pleads guilty in 'mystery shopper' scam
More Video