DCFS to answer questions about Semaj Crosby death

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --Officials with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will have to answer questions Tuesday about whether more could have been done to prevent the death of a 1-year-old girl in Joliet Township.
Investigators had been to the home of Semaj Crosby many times before she was found dead in her home in April.
Semaj's body was found under a couch in a filthy home days after a DCFS worker paid a visit for an inspection. It was later discovered that Will County probation officers visited the home 40 times in about a year and the sheriff's office made about 14 visits to the home.
No one has been charged in her death, but there was a large public outcry demanding changes to the system. Lawmakers called for a full investigation into DCFS practices.
A joint Senate-House hearing will take place around 10 a.m. DCFS officials are expected to testify as to what actions have been taken Semaj's death.