Dean Angelo has lost the Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge 7 election for union president.Patrolman Kevin Graham was elected president in a runoff election with Angelo. Graham received 56 percent of the vote, Angelo received 44 percent.A total of 9811 ballots were cast, a spokesperson for the union said.Angelo has been outspoken about Chicago police in the wake of department-related scandals including the shooting of Laquan McDonald and the subsequent investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Angelo recently met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.