Death of Orland Park woman ruled homicide

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The death of an Orland Park woman has been ruled a homicide and police said a person is in custody.

Police said a woman was found unresponsive in a home in the 14000-block of South Sheri Lane Friday afternoon after being asked to perform a well-being check. She was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Mary Homolka. Her death has been ruled a homicide after she died from a single gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner said.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News police have been called to the home before. Police said Saturday that a person is in custody.
