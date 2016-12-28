Debbie Reynolds hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES --Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of the late Carrie Fisher, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles.
A source close to Reynolds confirmed to ABC News that Debbie was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. They did not say why she was hospitalized.
Her son Todd Fisher told ABC News, "She is not OK," but did not confirm whether or not she was hospitalized.
The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said unnamed sources told them Reynolds, 84, was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son's home.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told the AP paramedics transported a woman from a home in her son's Coldwater Canyon neighborhood in fair to serious condition.
She could not confirm it was Reynolds, citing medical privacy laws.
Reynolds' daughter Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at age 60, four days after she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on a plane returning from London.
Carrie's half-sister Joely Fisher tweeted out a message to her former stepmother, a picture of the two of them captioned "God speed mama."
Reynolds starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." She was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1973 for her performance in the Broadway musical "Irene."
She had two children with the late crooner Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.
In a November interview with for the NPR show "Fresh Air," Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who she said had some recent health setbacks.
"She's an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much," Carrie Fisher said. "There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire."
WLS-TV contributed to this report.