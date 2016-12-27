Deerfield teen saves drowning man, son on Hawaii vacation

A Chicago-area teen is being hailed as a hero for saving a drowning man and his son during a Hawaii vacation.Alex Spungen of Deerfield swam out to help the boy back into shallow water and then returned to rescue the father, who was in trouble amid high swells on a windy Christmas Eve."It just happened so fast. It didn't really seem like it was wrong to do, I didn't really question it. It wasn't until later that night that I felt like, OK, I actually did this. I, like, helped save this man," Alex said.Alex's heroics were witnessed by a couple from Buffalo Grove, who took pictures before they learned the hero was also from the Chicago area.