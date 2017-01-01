NEWS

Family IDs Delaware man as sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack
Family members identify a Delaware man as the sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack.

PHILADELPHIA --
A small business owner from Greenville, Del., was one of the dozens injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's Eve.

Family members say William Jacob Raak, originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was visiting Istanbul with his friends.

He was one of an estimated 600 people celebrating New Year's inside the Reina nightclub when around 1:15 a.m. a gunman entered and opened fire.



During the attack, Raak was shot in the leg. His brother says the bullet struck his cellphone, and likely saved his life since it prevented damage of a major artery.

In the end, at least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured.

Family members say Raak is being treated at the hospital and is expected to be discharged within the next day before returning to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department said one American citizen was injured during the attack in Istanbul, Turkey.
