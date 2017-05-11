WASHINGTON (WLS) --Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was on the verge of resigning Thursday. ABC News reports he was very upset the White House pointed the finger at him in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
The administration said President Trump had been considering firing Comey since the day the president took office, and the decision was not related to the Russia investigation.
The White House also denied reports that Comey had recently asked for more resources to investigate links between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Also, the agent in charge of the FBI's Chicago field office could be named the interim director of the agency.
Trump said Comey just wasn't doing a good job. But sources told ABC News he had asked for more resources to investigate possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.
However, the U.S. Department of Justice denied that, pinning the decision to fire Comey on how he handled the Hillary Clinton investigation in July.
But many Democrats don't buy it. They have called for a special prosecutor.
"When they made the decision to fire Director Comey, was the White House aware that Director Comey had just asked the Justice Department for more resources for an adequate investigation?" Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) asked.
Meanwhile, the ABC7 I-Team took a look at who might replace Comey. One of the candidates for interim director is from Chicago.
Michael Anderson is currently the special agent in charge of the local field office. He interviewed Wednesday in Washington.
Anderson has been an FBI agent since 1995. He took over as special agent in Chicago less than two years ago.