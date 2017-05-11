NEWS

Deputy AG Rosenstein on verge of resignation over Comey firing, ABC News reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was on the verge of resigning Thursday. (WLS)

By
WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was on the verge of resigning Thursday. ABC News reports he was very upset the White House pointed the finger at him in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The administration said President Trump had been considering firing Comey since the day the president took office, and the decision was not related to the Russia investigation.

The White House also denied reports that Comey had recently asked for more resources to investigate links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Also, the agent in charge of the FBI's Chicago field office could be named the interim director of the agency.

Trump said Comey just wasn't doing a good job. But sources told ABC News he had asked for more resources to investigate possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

However, the U.S. Department of Justice denied that, pinning the decision to fire Comey on how he handled the Hillary Clinton investigation in July.

But many Democrats don't buy it. They have called for a special prosecutor.

"When they made the decision to fire Director Comey, was the White House aware that Director Comey had just asked the Justice Department for more resources for an adequate investigation?" Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) asked.

Meanwhile, the ABC7 I-Team took a look at who might replace Comey. One of the candidates for interim director is from Chicago.

Michael Anderson is currently the special agent in charge of the local field office. He interviewed Wednesday in Washington.

Anderson has been an FBI agent since 1995. He took over as special agent in Chicago less than two years ago.
Related Topics:
newsFBIdonald trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsrussia2016 electioninvestigationattorney generaldepartment of justiceWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
Chicago lawman contender to lead FBI after Comey firing
FBI director James Comey fired
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 Illini football players arrested in alleged robbery
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
4-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
More News
Top Stories
4-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
Judge to determine if Melodie Gliniewicz goes to trial
3 Illini football players arrested in alleged robbery
How connected toys may impact your child's online privacy
Cars erupting in flames: BMW mystery
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Show More
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Brighton Park residents hold peace march after mass shooting
Facebook is now cracking down on spammy sites
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
More News
Top Video
Judge to determine if Melodie Gliniewicz goes to trial
Cars erupting in flames: BMW mystery
Chicago lawman contender to lead FBI after Comey firing
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video