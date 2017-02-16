Des Plaines mosque closes Thursday due to threat

Classes were cancelled Thursday as leadership of the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines sorted out details of a threat Wednesday morning.The center shared video of a man coming into the lobby. According to police, he made a comment about the building being beautiful but-and not in words instead he gestured-simulated an explosion.The man left and when Des Plaines police were called in the afternoon they were familiar with the man who has a history of mental health issues.Police again took the man for a psychiatric evaluation and that is where he remained.While police said there is no credible threat to the center, the incident came as there is heightened awareness about security around mosques following other attacks and hateful rhetoric."We have recommended and the mosque will file criminal charges against this individual as a form of precaution. The idea that someone who is mentally unstable will perform an act of violence obviously is problematic. But so is the notion that by being mentally unstable you are precluded and you cannot possibly commit an act of violence when you have made a threat to do so," Ahmed Rehab, CAIR Chicago, said.No charges have been filed. No one at the center has officially signed a complaint.Police emphasized that there was no credible threat.Classes will resume on Tuesday.