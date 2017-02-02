NEWS

Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Chicago area doctor from Syria who was stranded overseas when the president signed a travel ban returned home Thursday. (WLS)

By and Leah Hope
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago area doctor from Syria who was stranded overseas when the president signed a travel ban returned home Thursday.

Dr. Amer Al Hommsi said he was never angry and he always had hope he would get back to Chicago, especially after seeing all the support he had here.

"I am very excited to go back to my residency to complete it, to come back to go back to my patients. I would like to thank my family, friends, colleagues, university and residency program. They were all very helpful and supportive and without them I wouldn't be here," said Dr. Al Hommsi.

Al Homssi got into O'Hare at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning. He was greeted by his legal team and by some of his colleagues from Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Al Homssi is an internal medicine resident there.

The 24-year-old Syrian native traveled to Abu Dhabi to get married and was kept off a plane back to Chicago ever since President Donald Trump signed his controversial executive order.

He is one of the first travelers to sue the Trump administration and win. Wednesday, the court, which was packed with his medical colleagues, agreed to let him return.

Al Homssi has a passport from the United Arab Emirates. He also has an American J1 student visa.

"I felt proud to be a lawyer because government lawyers joined with us to do the right thing in a situation that clearly was a humanitarian issue and it's the right result," said Al Homssi's attorney Thomas Durkin.

Dr. Al Homssi headed to Christ Hospital from the airport. The director of his three year residency program told reporters that they will debrief him on his patients. After that, he will go home and get some rest, but the doctor said he is very eager to get back to work.

READ MORE: Complaint, Al Homssi v Trump 17 CV 801

There is another Chicago case pending against the Trump administration. A Chicago man in his 50s, a permanent legal resident who lives with his wife and children, left the country to care for his sick mother in Iran and was refused a plane ticket back to the U.S.

Lawyers for the man would only identify him as John Doe, but his attorneys said he will be allowed to come back as well.
Related Topics:
newsdonald trumplawsuitmuslimstravelbanChicagoLoopOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Questions remain after Chicago doctor detained following Trump order
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
76 'Rogue' Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Arrested After Refusing to Vacate Camp
Civilians 'Definitely' Killed in SEAL Operation in Yemen
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Leader of Syrian White Helmets Featured in Nominated Documentary Can't Attend Oscars
More News
Top Stories
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Police: Suspect dead after fatal Monee shooting
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
Show More
Did the groundhog see his shadow?
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
Reward rescinded after missing Marine's body found in lake
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Dangerous gas leaks
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video