Doctors diagnose Barbara Bush with bronchitis at Houston hospital

Doctors say bronchitis landed Barbara Bush in a Houston hospital (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

HOUSTON --
A spokesperson tells ABC News that Barbara Bush is suffering from bronchitis.

Jim McGrath says the former First Lady is still at Houston Methodist Hospital this morning along with former President George H.W. Bush, who is fighting pneumonia.

George H.W. and Barbara Bush hospitalized in Houston, Tracy Clemons reports.



The 92-year-old former president is in ICU after checking into the hospital on Saturday with breathing issues related to pneumonia.

Barbara Bush, meantime, was taken into the same hospital yesterday after experiencing fatigue and persistent coughing.

The former president was admitted to Methodist Hospital Tuesday with shortness of breath

McGrath said Barbara Bush had been sick for some time, and was tired of treating her illness at home.

The 92-year-old Bush has been hospitalized several times over the last few years, including a stay at a Portland, Maine medical center in July 2015, when the former president broke a vertebrae in his neck while at his summer home in Kennebunkport.

Bush was also hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital in December 2014 after experiencing shortness of breath, his spokesman said.

