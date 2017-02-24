  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at CPAC... NOW
Professional dog walker dead after apparently being overpowered by 2 dogs

A dog walker was killed in Brooklyn while walking two pit bulls.

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn --
A 53-year-old professional dog walker died after he apparently was overpowered by two dogs and pulled down a staircase in Brooklyn.

The man had just picked up the dogs, a pit bull and a mixed breed, Thursday night from his client's Carrol Street apartment when they overpowered him in the stairwell.

He was either pushed or knocked down the steps, and tumbled to his death.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The dogs were returned to their owners.
