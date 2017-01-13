DOJ report says CPD engages in pattern of using excessive force

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the Chicago Police Department and Independent Police Review Authority found reasonable cause to believe officers engage in a "pattern or practice of excessive force," including deadly force, in violation of the 4th Amendment."One of my highest priorities as Attorney General has been to ensure that every American enjoys police protection that is lawful, responsive, and transparent," Lynch said. "Sadly, our thorough investigation into the Chicago Police Department found that far too many residents of this proud city have not received that kind of policing."Lynch said these practices put officers in unnecessary danger and result in avoidable uses of force."The systems and policies that fail citizens also fail officers who risk their lives to serve and protect Chicago," Lynch said. "Those officers are proud to wear badge but recognize they lack support from community and city to do their job."The Justice Department's findings were the result of severely deficient training procedures, including de-escalation and use of deadly force, and accountability systems, Lynch said."We observed training on deadly force that used a video made decades ago with guidance inconsistent with current law and internal policy," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Civil Rights Division.Gupta said officers are too rarely held accountable for misconduct - when they are, discipline is unpredictable and ineffective - and that failure has "deeply eroded community trust - trust that truly is the cornerstone of public safety.""We found that Chicago's accountability systems are broken. Many complaints that should be investigated are not. When investigations do occur, they are glacially slow, and staffed by overworked and under-trained investigators who often fail to obtain basic witness statements and evidence," Gupta said.The federal investigation spurred by the 2015 release of video showing a Chicago police officer shooting and killing Laquan McDonald.The investigation lasted 13 months. Gupta said investigators heard from more than 1,000 Chicagoans and more than 90 community organizations. They interviewed city leaders, police officials and numerous Chicago police officers throughout the department's ranks and went on more than 60 ride-alongs in every police district. They reviewed thousands of pages of documents including training policies and force reports and investigative files for incidents that occurred between January 2011 and April 2016.When asked whether former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy participated in the investigation, Lynch said, "Attempts were made to reach former Supt. McCarthy, but he was not available."McCarthy told ABC7 Eyewitness News on Friday that Lynch's said is "a lie."The DOJ and City of Chicago have agreed, in principle, to create a federal, court-enforceable consent decree addressing these deficiencies, which will ultimately create an independent board to monitor police department issues, and will lay out the groundwork to implement change. Lynch said the partnership between the DOJ and Chicago is the "first step toward meaningful change and a brighter future."U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon said Chicago police will get first-class training, a fair promotion system and accountability system."By doing those things, we rebuild trust and repair relationships and begin to make Chicago safer and stronger. I am a public servant who believes that police officers are the noblest of our public servants. They are women and men, who have taken a job at modest pay, where every day they wake up not knowing if they may get hurt or even killed," Fardon said. "I have worked in law enforcement the majority of my career. I know the vast majority of them do that for this simple reason: They are good people. They care. They want to serve and protect. They want to love and live impactful lives as part of our community. It is time for us to give them what they need to succeed. And in doing that, let all of Chicago shine."Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the report does not represent the values of the City of Chicago and misconduct will not be tolerated. He said the department is already making fundamental changes to increase transparency, like requiring body cameras, and improving the relationship between officers and the communities they protect."We all know from our own lives that change is very hard. It is especially hard when we are simultaneously asking officers to fight crime while adopting and integrating fundamental changes to the way they approach their jobs. Our officers know they need to earn the trust of the residents they serve and the communities they police. They don't get a blank check for that trust. They have to earn it. But when they do, they need to hear from all of us that they are appreciated and that their work is important," Emanuel said. "Let me be clear. There is no resource or technology that we purchase that will match the resource of community support and community engagement with local law enforcement. Ultimately there is no 'us vs. them.'"Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said unconstitutional policing has not place in his department and no place in his city. He promised that the department will do better."What the findings in their report say to me is that we, the CPD, need to do a much better job at mentoring supporting and training our police officers. It's what they deserve for putting their lives on the line for us and it's what the city deserves when we ask for its trust. Quite simply, as a department, we need to do better," Johnson said.The U.S. Justice Department on Friday is scheduled to release the findings of an investigation of the Chicago Police Department, and a law enforcement official says the report will show a pattern of civil rights violations. The probe was launched after a video showed a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times.Here are key moments in the police department's history that contributed to a reputation for brutality toward minorities:1969Dec. 4: Police officers open fire during a dawn raid on a West Side apartment, killing Illinois Black Panthers chairman Fred Hampton and another Black Panther, who were sleeping there. A federal grand jury later concluded that all but one bullet in what police said was a shootout in which dozens of shots were fired were, in fact, fired by police.2003Jan. 10: Gov. George Ryan pardons four death row inmates, all of them black men who he concluded were tortured by Chicago police into confessing to murders they did not commit. The men contended they were tortured by detectives under then-Commander Jon Burge. The next day Ryan clears death row, commuting 167 condemned inmates' sentences.2006July 19: After a four-year investigation, prosecutors appointed by a judge conclude that detectives under Burge shocked, kicked, or otherwise tortured scores of mostly black suspects from the 1970s into the 1990s. But they conclude the cases are too old or too weak to prosecute.2008Oct. 21: Burge is arrested and charged in federal court with lying under oath when he denied in a civil trial that he participated in the torture of black suspects. Burge is later convicted and sentenced to 4 years in prison.2014Oct. 20: Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shoots 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times after responding to a call about a teenager breaking into cars. Other officers back Van Dyke's claim that McDonald, who had a small knife with its blade folded, posed a threat to the officer's life, though he was veering away at the time. The shooting is captured on dashcam video, which appears to contradict the accounts of Van Dyke and the other officers on the scene.2015April 15: The City Council votes to approve a $5 million settlement with McDonald's family.May 6: The City Council agrees to pay a total of $5.5 million in "reparations" to victims of torture by Burge and his detectives, a step typically reserved for nations making amends for slavery or genocide. The settlement adds to a total, at the time, of more than $100 million the city paid in losing or settling Burge-related lawsuits.Aug. 7: Police reach an agreement with the ACLU to avoid a threatened lawsuit over a "stop-and-frisk" policy the ACLU contends was disproportionately targeting blacks and other minorities. The agreement allows for independent evaluation of procedures and increased public disclosure.Nov. 24: More than a year after the McDonald shooting, the city responds to a judge's order and release the video, sparking days of protests. Hours earlier, Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez announced she was charging Van Dyke with first-degree murder.Dec. 7: The U.S. Justice Department announces that its civil rights division will investigate the police force, looking for patterns of racial disparity in its use of force.2016Jan. 4: A federal judge accuses a City Hall lawyer of hiding evidence in the fatal police shooting of a black man during a 2011 traffic stop and tosses out a jury's ruling in a wrongful death lawsuit that the shooting was justified. The city subsequently settles a lawsuit filed by the family of Darius Pinex for about $2 million.April 13: A task force established by Mayor Rahm Emanuel concludes that Chicago police have "no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color" and have alienated blacks and Hispanics for decades by using excessive force and honoring a code of silence.2017Jan. 13: The Justice Department expected to announce the findings of its civil rights investigation.