TRANSGENDER

Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair

(Image courtesy: Tonner Doll)

WASHINGTON (AP) --
A New York doll maker says it will be selling what it believes is the first transgender doll on the market.

The doll is based on Jazz Jennings, the teenage transgender subject of the TLC documentary series "I am Jazz." It will make its debut at the New York Toy Fair next week and be available on the Tonner Doll Co.'s web site and in specialty stores in July.

A spokesman for the company said the 18-inch doll, which has a "genderless" plastic mold typical of most dolls, is being tested for kids aged 8 years and older and is expected to retail for $89.99.

In comparison, the popular mass-market "American Girl" 18-inch dolls, which come with a book, sell for $115 on AmericanGirl.com.

Tonner Doll, which is based in Kingston, New York, said Friday that the "Jazz" doll is being launched as a test for the specialty-retail market and will be sold by 25 to 50 stores. If it's a hit, the company hopes to take it to the mass market.

The doll was designed and sculpted by company founder Robert Tonner. His company has made dolls based on a variety of TV, film and book characters including Spiderman, Harry Potter, Dr. Who and Wonder Woman.

"Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view - she's incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative," Tonner said.

Jennings appeared at age 6 on a Barbara Walters 20/20 special in 2007. She has identified as a female since she could talk, her parents told ABC News.

She is the youngest person ever to be recognized in The Advocate Magazine's "Top Forty Under 40" annual list and was named as one of Time Magazine's Most Influential Teens for 2014 and 2015.

In 2014, Jennings co-wrote a children's picture book titled "I Am Jazz" and her memoir, "Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen," was released last summer.

The Jazz Jennings doll comes 40 years after the release of the "Gay Bob" doll, widely thought to be the first doll based on a gay character.
Related Topics:
newstransgenderWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRANSGENDER
Boy Scouts alters policy, allows first transgender boy to join
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
NWHL player Harrison Browne comes out as a transgender man
'Modern Family' to feature transgender child actor
More transgender
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police Seek Help in Ohio State Student's Death
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier
More News
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier
Show More
Trump backs Kellyanne Conway after she promoted Ivanka's brand on TV
5 teens face pot charges over gummy bears that sickened students
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues
Two coyotes attack dog in backyard of Riverside home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos