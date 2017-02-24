Downtown Taza Cafe robbed twice in one month, owners say

CHICAGO (WLS) --Owners of a downtown cafe said the restaurant has been hit by burglars twice in the past month.
The most recent break-in at the Taza Cafe on 176 N. Franklin Street happened Wednesday night.
Surveillance video showed the burglar stealing a safe.
Both attacks happened around 11:30 p.m.
One of the cafe's owners just moved to the city two years ago.
"Coming to a big city and having this happen scares me. And I'm like how am I supposed to raise kids in the future? It's not easy to think about," Salwa Aqqad, co-owner of Taza, said.
The cafe owners said other businesses in the neighborhood have also been broken into in past weeks.
They hope the surveillance video helps police catch the burglar.