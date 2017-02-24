Downtown Taza Cafe robbed twice in one month, owners say

Owners of a downtown cafe said the restaurant has been hit by burglars twice in the past month.The most recent break-in at the Taza Cafe on 176 N. Franklin Street happened Wednesday night.Surveillance video showed the burglar stealing a safe.Both attacks happened around 11:30 p.m.One of the cafe's owners just moved to the city two years ago."Coming to a big city and having this happen scares me. And I'm like how am I supposed to raise kids in the future? It's not easy to think about," Salwa Aqqad, co-owner of Taza, said.The cafe owners said other businesses in the neighborhood have also been broken into in past weeks.They hope the surveillance video helps police catch the burglar.