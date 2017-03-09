Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing

Federal prosecutors in Chicago say dozens of alleged street gang members have been arrested on state and federal charges connected to the sale of drugs that resulted in fatal overdoses.Authorities said the arrests early Thursday were the result of a joint investigation by the Chicago Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that targeted the Unknown Vice Lords street gang. At least 65 suspects have been charged and heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, guns and cash were seized.The investigation began in 2015 when the sale of fentanyl-laced heroin on the city's West Side was blamed for more than 70 drug overdoses reported during a 72-hour period.Authorities say the West Side is a lucrative area for drug dealing because of the large number of suburban drug users who drive an expressway that traverse the neighborhood.