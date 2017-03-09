NEWS

Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
Federal prosecutors in Chicago say dozens of alleged street gang members have been arrested on state and federal charges connected to the sale of drugs that resulted in fatal overdoses.

Authorities said the arrests early Thursday were the result of a joint investigation by the Chicago Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that targeted the Unknown Vice Lords street gang. At least 65 suspects have been charged and heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, guns and cash were seized.

The investigation began in 2015 when the sale of fentanyl-laced heroin on the city's West Side was blamed for more than 70 drug overdoses reported during a 72-hour period.

Authorities say the West Side is a lucrative area for drug dealing because of the large number of suburban drug users who drive an expressway that traverse the neighborhood.
Related Topics:
newsdrug bustfentanylheroinaddictionChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Court rules to shut down home where 9 kids were found living in squalor
5 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
VIDEO: Driver leaps from car to save woman crossing in front of train
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
More News
Top Stories
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
Court rules to shut down home where 9 kids were found living in squalor
Girls 4 Science helps young women find interest in STEM
Show More
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
VIDEO: Driver leaps from car to save woman crossing in front of train
Man who returned to crime after $25M award sentenced to 9 years
Kankakee Co. uses meme of Obama spying on Trump to urge residents to lock doors
Details released in murder of man forced to ingest bleach
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos