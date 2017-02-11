Dozens protest outside a Chicago Planned Parenthood clinic

CHICAGO --A few dozen protesters have gathered outside a Planned Parenthood in Chicago calling for the health centers to be stripped of federal funding.
The Illinois protest was among hundreds planned nationwide Saturday. Chicago's WBBM reports that clinic escorts and police officers watched as a few dozen activists prayed outside the clinic.
Anti-abortion activist Veronica Price from Skokie says the movement is energized by President Donald Trump's administration.
Trump last month banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions. His newly confirmed health secretary, Tom Price, has supported cutting off federal money to Planned Parenthood.
Federal dollars don't pay for abortions, but the organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services, including birth control and cancer screening.