  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

DPS: Mother could be fleeing to Mexico with kids
EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities believe a local mother may have fled to Mexico with her three children. (KTRK)

The Texas Department of Public Safety believes a local mother may be on the way to Mexico with her three children.

Authorities on Thursday evening issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jason, 3-year-old Aaliyah and 5-year-old Isac Frausto. They are searching for 24-year-old Doris Camerena, the children's biological mother, in connection with their disappearance.

Authorities say Doris Camerena is driving a gold 2011 Chevy Cruz with Texas tags FGJ6333.



Camerena was last seen in Houston and is said to be driving a 2011 Chevy Cruz LT with license plate FGJ6333. Her mother has legal custody of the children, Eyewitness News has learned.

"She took them for pizza but didn't come back. It is sad not having them here. She's their mother, so I don't think they are in too much danger, but I want them back here," the children's grandmother told Eyewitness News.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the children should call DPS at 281-517-1300. Their descriptions are as follows:

Jason Frausto, 2, is 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Aaliyah Frausto, 3, is 2'6", weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Isac Frausto, 5, is 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Related Topics:
newsamber alertmissing childrenHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting mom after she dropped off children
1 dead, 3 injured in Brighton Park shooting, police say
Sources: Chargers Plan to Announce Move From San Diego to Los Angeles
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Fog, freezing rain snarls travel
1 dead, 3 injured in Brighton Park shooting, police say
Mail truck robbed on South Side is third in 3 days
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him
Show More
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted; suspect on the run
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite on 'GMA'
Broken crane blocking 2 SB lanes of Lake Shore Drive
Official: Justice report on Chicago cops to find violations
Woman driving stolen SUV killed in Waukegan crash, police say
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 3 injured in Brighton Park shooting, police say
Official: Justice report on Chicago cops to find violations
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite on 'GMA'
Chicago Weather: Fog, freezing rain snarls travel
More Video