Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Hatue, Ind., prison

The Illinois Department of Corrections says Drew Peterson is no longer in their custody.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Drew Peterson is now in federal custody at a prison in Terre Haute, Ind., and no longer in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

State officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the former Bolingbrook policeman and wife killer was no longer in Illinois custody, and that for safety and security reasons they would not divulge details.

Peterson was taken to the Northern Reception Center is in Joliet and run by Stateville Correctional Center. It functions as the major adult male intake and processing unit for the entire state.

Law enforcement sources told the I-Team he was then transferred into federal custody and was taken to the federal correction center in Terre Haute, Ind. where he has been assigned the U.S. prisoner I.D. number of 07018-748.

Steven A. Greenberg, Peterson's attorney, said he doesn't know why Peterson was transferred. He said there are no new charges against Peterson.

"They wouldn't transfer him for medical treatment. They wouldn't transfer him for a disciplinary problem. They didn't transfer him because he's an informant, because he's not. They didn't transfer him because he has federal charges, because he doesn't. So I have no idea why they transferred him. Maybe they think he's a good farmer, so they transferred him to Terre Haute, Indiana," Greenberg said.

Former federal prosecutor Jeff Cramer told the I-team that there are only a few reasons a state prisoner would be moved into federal custody.

"Could be protective in nature, although that's unusual because if there is a problem in state custody with someone and they are being threatened they can either put him in isolation or they can move him to another facility. There are other things besides moving him to an entirely different prison system, that is extreme," Cramer said.

The move came as a complete surprise to Illinois authorities outside the prison system. Illinois State Police, Bolingbrook police and Will County officials did not know about the transfer until informed by ABC 7. Even Greenberg was unaware until the I-Team called, and he spoke with Peterson by phone 10 days ago about appeal matters.

Peterson is serving 38 years at Menard Correctional Center in downstate Chester, Ill., for the 2004 killing of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of his conviction. Forty years were added to his sentence because he tried to put a hit on the Will County state's attorney who got him convicted, James Glasgow.

The Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments on Drew Peterson's appeal of his conviction for the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio.



Peterson is also suspected in the death of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. She has been missing since 2007.

***This is a developing story. Check back for updates.***
