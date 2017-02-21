Drew Peterson moved to Joliet, in federal custody, sources say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --The Illinois Department of Corrections says Drew Peterson is no longer in their custody.
The IDOC website shows Peterson is at the Northern Reception Center is in Joliet and run by Stateville Correctional Center. It functions as the major adult male intake and processing unit for the entire state.
It is unclear why Peterson was sent to Joliet. Law enforcement sources tell the I-Team that Peterson has been transferred into federal custody.
Peterson is serving 38 years for the 2004 killing of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of his conviction. Forty years were added to his sentence because he tried to put a hit on the Will County state's attorney who got him convicted, James Glasgow.
Peterson is also suspected in the death of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. She has been missing since 2007.
