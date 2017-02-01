  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. Johnson speaks on January 2017 crime numbers... around 9AM
NEWS

Driver dies 2 weeks after I-290 crash that killed 3 others

Three people were killed and one person was critically injured early Tuesday morning in a crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway near Western Avenue. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Authorities say a man has died two weeks after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago that killed three passengers in the car he was driving.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says 41-year-old Courtney Hargrays of Chicago died Tuesday at a hospital where he was treated following the crash.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 17 along the outbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Western Avenue. One victim was identified by the medical examiner as 41-year-old Henry Brooks of Chicago. A man and woman were the others who died.

Illinois State Police say the driver lost control, went off the roadway and hit a utility pole. Police have said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
