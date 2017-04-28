NEWS

Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash in Alabama

EMBED </>More News Videos

A driver can be seen standing up after being ejected from a car in a dramatic crash in Alabama. (AJ Calvin via Storyful)

Dramatic dash cam video from a fellow motorist shows a driver standing up moments after crashing and being ejected from a car.

The video, which is time-stamped April 25, shows a crash where a Jeep clips a car and then rolls over multiple times. The driver of the Jeep is ejected but moments later stands up.

The crash happened on I-65 in Mobile, Alabama, and two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a local news report.

AJ Calvin, who shared the video, wrote, "Speed kills and seat belts save lives!"
Related Topics:
newscrashdashcam video
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 99 days of President Trump's tweets
Army Ranger from central Illinois killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
CPD officers step in for fallen colleague at son's senior night
More News
Top Stories
'Suspicious death' of Joliet Township toddler still a mystery
Army Ranger from central Illinois killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
CPD officers step in for fallen colleague at son's senior night
Ex-CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett to be sentenced Friday
Package of fentanyl mailed to I-Team traced to nursing home
Man charged in Cook County judge's shooting death
Ruling in CPS lawsuit could shorten school year by 3 weeks
Show More
Bears trade up, take QB Mitch Trubisky with No. 2 pick
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cook County Sheriff seeking attempted murder charges in jail attack
United Airlines, doctor dragged off flight settle lawsuit
Plans to build Elgin gun range near preschool go forward
More News
Top Video
CPD officers step in for fallen colleague at son's senior night
'Suspicious death' of Joliet Township toddler still a mystery
Ruling in CPS lawsuit could shorten school year by 3 weeks
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video