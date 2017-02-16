  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7 HD over "A Day Without Immigrants" rally at Chicago's Union Park...
NEWS

Drug catapult, 47 lbs. of marijana discovered at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a catapult used to launch drugs over the United States-Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz., was found on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

TUCSON, Ariz. --
A border fence in Arizona apparently didn't deter drug smugglers on the Mexico side. Instead, they just installed a catapult to fling bundles of marijuana over the fence and into the United States, officials say.

Border Patrol agents in the area of the Douglas Port of Entry, southeast of Tucson, on Feb. 10 noticed a few people on the south side of the fence who ran away as the agents approached.

As they got closer, the agents discovered a catapult set up and attached to the Mexico side of the border fence. They scoured the area and found two bundles that contained a combined 47 pounds of marijuana.

The U.S. Border Patrol agents dismantled the catapult system and it was seized by Mexican officials.

The U.S. agents seized the marijuana.

No arrests were reported.
Related Topics:
newsdrugillegal drugsmarijuanaborder patrolmexicou.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Trump expected to name Alexander Acosta as labor secretary nominee
Immigrants rally as part of national day of action
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
More News
Top Stories
Immigrants rally as part of national day of action
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following police chase ID'd
Man, 24, shot and killed in Avondale
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Judge orders woman to stop having babies
3 killed in Brighton Park quintuple shooting identified
Show More
DePaul University announces new president
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Woman, 89, who moved in, became best friends with young neighbor, dies
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Police: Man carrying infant son stole 2 squad cars in NW Indiana
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos