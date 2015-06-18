NEWS

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof on federal death row in Terra Haute, Ind.

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. --
Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof is now on federal death row in Indiana.

Prison records from Charleston County jail show Roof left its custody Friday.

Federal records on Saturday show Roof is now being held at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The facility houses federal inmates awaiting death sentences.

A jury convicted Roof on federal hate crime charges in December and then sentenced him to death.

Roof went to a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel AME church on June 17, 2015, and killed nine black worshippers during the closing prayer. He told FBI agents he was hoping to start a race war.

Roof also pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder in state court and received life sentences without parole.
Related Topics:
newscharleston shootingprisonIndianaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
What we know about former Tenn. teacher's relationship with student
Taliban leader killed in US airstrike
American Airlines flight attendant's clash with passengers caught on video
More News
Top Stories
Thousands gather for Chicago's 'March for Science'
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago since Friday evening
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Man charged in fatal shooting on Dan Ryan
Man killed in I-88 shooting at York Road
3 years for woman who embezzled $1 million from Field Museum
Rochelle man walks 7 months after crash left him paralyzed
Show More
Explosion destroys house in Oak Forest
33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival
Getting creative at Chicago's Lake FX CreativeCon
Weekend Watch: State budget crisis
Freshen up your home for spring
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos