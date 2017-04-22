Eastern Illinois University student from Chicago killed in Charleston

A 23-year-old Eastern Illinois University student from Chicago was killed early Saturday in downtsate Illinois, officials confirmed.The victim was identified as Byron Edingburg, police said. The university, located in Charleston, confirmed that he was a student at the school.Edingburg was one of two people shot in a yard in the 1000-block of 7th Street in Charleston. He was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he died of his injuries, police said.The other survived his injuries, but his condition was not immediately known.An offender was not in custody Saturday evening.Charleston is located about 200 miles south of Chicago, east of Springfield.More details to come.