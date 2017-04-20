Eco-friendly products to try for Earth Day

Earth Day is this Saturday and in the 47 years since Earth Day was first observed in 1970, environmental responsibility has become a way of life for most Americans, and many others around the world.As companies follow suit with more and more sustainable and eco-friendly products, it's becoming increasingly easy to make product choices that can reduce our ecological footprint.Heather Lloyd from Woodfield Mall shows us some hot products on the market right now, designed with Mother Earth in mind.manufactured in accordance with the standards of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Those standards include sourcing sustainable materials, reducing exposure to chemicals in the manufacturing process, and maximizing the life cycle of every garment. Available at Macy's.: Yoga mat, like many Lululemon products, is made from the company's signature, recycled "luon." The water bottle is BPA-free. Available at LululemonReusable water bottles are an easy counter to more plastic waste in landfills. It's never too early to set good habits by encouraging kids to use reusable water bottles over disposable plastic bottles. Available at Disney Store.While we're keeping plastic bottles out of landfills, let's reduce paper/plastic bag waste too, with a stylish lunch sack from Vera Bradley. Sack is made of 100% sustainable cotton. Available at Vera Bradley.The Beauty industry has made major strides toward environmental responsibility in recent years. The Body Shop has been a leader in this movement. Recipes of Nature Facial Masks, like all of The Body Shop's products, are 100% Vegetarian and 100% Cruelty Free. The Body Shop was the first global cosmetics company to campaign against animal testing. Available at The Body Shop.As name implies, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics is another standout among eco-friendly cosmetics companies. In addition to being Vegetarian and Cruelty Free, nearly 35 percent of all LUSH products are sold "Naked," without packaging to end up as landfill waste. Jumping Juniper Shampoo Bar, Peace Massage Bar and Maypole Soap are among LUSH's most popular "naked" products. Available from LUSH."Vegan leather" is the currently popular term for what we used to call faux leather. While faux leather has always been inherently cruelty-free, from an animal rights' perspective, today's manufacturing methods are making it more environmentally-friendly overall. Polyurethane-based synthetic leather, for instance, used to be made with a highly-toxic solvent. Today's versions of polyurethane are using a waterborne coating, with is much better for the environment. Manufacturing processes have also improved to the point of being able to produce natural-looking faux, or vegan, leather pieces like this beautiful Stella McCartney bag from Nordstrom.A simple, but revolutionary concept: a watch that never needs a battery. Citizen Eco-Drive Watch from Macy's harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it to energy. Available at Macy's.