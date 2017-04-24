Byron Edingburg, 23.

A 23-year-old Eastern Illinois University student from Chicago was killed early Saturday in downtsate Illinois, officials confirmed.The victim was identified as Byron Edingburg, police said. The university, located in Charleston, confirmed that he was a student at the school.Edingburg was one of two people shot in a yard in the 1000-block of 7th Street in Charleston. He was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he died of his injuries, police said.The other survived his injuries, but his condition was not immediately known. An offender was not in custody Saturday evening.Charleston is located about 200 miles south of Chicago, east of Springfield.Edingburg's family said he was working toward earning his bachelor's degree in economics. He was scheduled to graduate in May. Edingburg was also taking classes in international studies and had just returned from a six-month study abroad trip in South Korea.He had plans to volunteer in Africa with the Peace Corps, relatives said. They remembered him as a family-oriented, loving and silly man, who was spiritual, adventurous and dependable.Edingburg's brother described him as a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, who named the family cat Addison, after the CTA Red Line station closest to Wrigley Field.