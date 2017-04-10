NEWS

Elderly driver reverses into 6 women in church parking lot; 2 dead

A crash in a Chino church parking lot left two women dead and four seriously injured, according to police.

CHINO, Calif. --
Two people were killed after a car struck six pedestrians in a church parking lot in Chino on Sunday, according to authorities.

Chino police said the vehicle struck the pedestrians in the parking lot at 5540 Schaefer Ave. Authorities said an elderly man reversed from his parking spot at a fast speed, striking six women.

The car then continued and crashed into a building next to a church.

Video shows the scene after a car struck multiple pedestrians, killing two people, in a church parking lot in Chino, according to authorities.


Officials said two women were killed and four suffered serious injuries. The driver and his passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

"The driver and his wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were also transported after complaints of pain," said Lt. Kevin Mensen with the Chino Police Department. "We do not believe that any alcohol or drugs played a part in this collision."

The incident was not an act of terrorism, according to authorities. Detectives said their investigation into what sparked the crash was ongoing.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
