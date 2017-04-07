  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping... ABC News Special Report around 9:30AM
Elderly man rescued from Northwest Side house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago firefighters rescued an elderly man Friday morning from a home on the city's Northwest Side.

When crews responded around 6 a.m. to the home in the 5000-block of North Oak Park Avenue, they saw smoke coming out of the roof.

Firefighters found the elderly man inside and got him out. He was rushed in critical condition to Presence Resurrection Medical Center.

The flames were extinguished by around 6:20 a.m.

Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started in the basement and quickly spread to the first floor. The cause remains under investigation.
