The mother of world-famous Riverdance performer Michael Flatley has died.Elizabeth Flatley, 81, was born in Ireland. She and her husband, who died last year, moved to Chicago after they got married.She was living in southwest suburban Frankfort when she died. She will be buried in County Carlow, Ireland.Michael Flately credits his mother with nurturing his career that reflects their heritage.A visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, which is located at 9000 W.151st Street in Orland Park.