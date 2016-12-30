NEWS

Elizabeth Flatley, mother of Riverdance's Michael Flatley, dies at 81

Elizabeth Flatley and her son, Michael Flatley. (Chicago Sun-Times)

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) --
The mother of world-famous Riverdance performer Michael Flatley has died.

Elizabeth Flatley, 81, was born in Ireland. She and her husband, who died last year, moved to Chicago after they got married.

She was living in southwest suburban Frankfort when she died. She will be buried in County Carlow, Ireland.

Michael Flately credits his mother with nurturing his career that reflects their heritage.

A visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, which is located at 9000 W.151st Street in Orland Park.
Related Topics:
newsfamous deathFrankfortOrland ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Some Old Irving Park residents ordered not to drink water
9-year-olds selling lemonade robbed
Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
More News
Top Stories
Thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
WI pharmacy robbed by Chicago carjacking suspects, police say
Some Old Irving Park residents ordered not to drink water
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Gold Coast
9-year-olds selling lemonade robbed
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Show More
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
College student's future in danger after she's mistakenly declared dead
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
1 dead, 1 critical after head-on crash in Palos Park
Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos