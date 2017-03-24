NEWS

Elmhurst police warn of ruse burglary involving fake city employee

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in west suburban Elmhurst have sent out an alert about a fake city employee who got inside a home.

A woman posing as a city water worker convinced a homeowner to let her inside her home in the 300-block of East May Street at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The homeowner escorted the woman to the basement and spent several minutes there before the suspect made a phone call and left in a gray sedan, police said.

After the woman left, the homeowner realized her bedroom had been disturbed and that another suspect entered the home while she was in the basement.

The woman suspect is described as in her mid-30s with a heavy build and long brown hair, police said. She was wearing khaki pants, a tan shirt and holding a notebook.

Police said all Elmhurst employees wear city uniforms, have ID cards and drive fully marked City of Elmhurst vehicles and if the city requires access to water service inside a home, they will call ahead and make an appointment.

Police ask residents to call 911 if approached by someone claiming to be an Elmhurst employee or utility worker asking to be let inside.
Related Topics:
newsburglaryElmhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
After president's ultimatum, House set to vote today on health care bill
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
GOP health care plan would hit people in counties Trump won hardest
More News
Top Stories
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner to be sentenced
Trump demands healthcare vote Friday
Underage limo driver gets probation for fatal I-90 crash
Chance the Rapper on faith, family, and his fight for Chicago's future
Show More
Senate votes to kill privacy rules guarding your online info
Mark Sanchez signs one-year deal with Bears
ESPN to air docu-series following lives of Chicago Bears fans
Chicago police raid wrong home
Police: Man charged in toddler sex assault was deported 4 times
More News
Photos
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
More Photos