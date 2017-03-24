Police in west suburban Elmhurst have sent out an alert about a fake city employee who got inside a home.A woman posing as a city water worker convinced a homeowner to let her inside her home in the 300-block of East May Street at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.The homeowner escorted the woman to the basement and spent several minutes there before the suspect made a phone call and left in a gray sedan, police said.After the woman left, the homeowner realized her bedroom had been disturbed and that another suspect entered the home while she was in the basement.The woman suspect is described as in her mid-30s with a heavy build and long brown hair, police said. She was wearing khaki pants, a tan shirt and holding a notebook.Police said all Elmhurst employees wear city uniforms, have ID cards and drive fully marked City of Elmhurst vehicles and if the city requires access to water service inside a home, they will call ahead and make an appointment.Police ask residents to call 911 if approached by someone claiming to be an Elmhurst employee or utility worker asking to be let inside.