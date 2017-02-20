Emergency landing at O'Hare caused by tire issue, fire officials say

There was an emergency landing at O'Hare International Airport on Monday after a United Airlines plane experienced a "tire issue," fire officials said.The plane was seen on the tarmac with emergency crews surrounding it around 3 p.m. Passengers are expected to deplane and will be taken back to the terminal in a bus.A United Airlines spokesperson said flight 306 from O'Hare to Fort Myers experienced a blown tire early in the takeoff process. The plane was turned around after takeoff and landed back at O'Hare.No injuries were reported Monday afternoon.