NEWS

Emergency landing at O'Hare caused by tire issue, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There was an emergency landing at O'Hare International Airport on Monday after a United Airlines plane experienced a "tire issue," fire officials said.

The plane was seen on the tarmac with emergency crews surrounding it around 3 p.m. Passengers are expected to deplane and will be taken back to the terminal in a bus.

A United Airlines spokesperson said flight 306 from O'Hare to Fort Myers experienced a blown tire early in the takeoff process. The plane was turned around after takeoff and landed back at O'Hare.

No injuries were reported Monday afternoon.
Related Topics:
newsemergency landingO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited to speak at CPAC
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest in Chicago
Trump names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster as national security adviser
United passenger removed from flight after making offensive comments
5 SUVs stolen from Libertyville dealership
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage
Far South Side woman charged with starving baby to death in 2014
Show More
Baby giggles after seeing mom clearly for first time with new glasses
Man, 68, found dead after Little Village barricade situation
Historic warm temps break record for 4th day in row
Police investigate death of 50-year-old woman in Libertyville
New details on woman missing from Streator, baby found
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos