NEWS

'Empire' actor Morocco Omari charged with domestic battery

In this image released by Fox, Morocco Omari appears in a scene from "Empire." (Chuck Hodes/FOX via AP)

CHICAGO --
An actor on the television show "Empire" has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Chicago.

In a news release, police say 46-year-old Morocco Omari was arrested Wednesday afternoon. They say officers were called to the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side by a 24-year-old woman who identified herself as Omari's girlfriend. She told officers Omari pushed her to the ground several times during an argument, causing scratches on her neck and chest.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Omari was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

A representative for Omari did not immediately return a call for comment.

On the show that's filmed in Chicago, Omari plays FBI Agent Tariq Cousins. He's the half-brother of Lucious Lyon, who's played by Terrence Howard.
Related Topics:
newscelebrity arrestcelebrity crimeassaultChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Delta buys pizza for passengers after canceling 300 flights
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
NY, NJ bombing suspect wants trial moved to Vermont
More News
Top Stories
Don Rickles dead at 90
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Show More
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
1 charged after mock IED found in suitcase on Chicago-bound flight in Toronto
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos