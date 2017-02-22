NEWS

Employees at Palatine center for developmentally disabled charged with battery

Lisa Archer, left, and Ronkeia Harper, right (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said two employees at Little City, a center for the developmentally disabled in unincorporated Palatine, have been charged with battery.

Police said they were contacted in late January by the Department of Children and Family Services about an alleged battery on Dec. 1, 2016, in which one employee was accused of punching an 11-year-old boy with special needs and also hitting him with a bucket while another employee allegedly held him.

The boy was treated at the time for non-life threatening injuries, police said. The boy was a resident at Little City.

Ronkeia Harper, 22, of Forest Park and Lisa Archer, 39, of Palatine were charged on Feb. 12, police said. They have been released on bond.
Related Topics:
newsspecial needs childrenbeatingcook county sheriffPalatineForest ParkCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
4 parts of the new DHS memos that raise flags for immigrant rights advocates
Tillerson and Kelly visit Mexico amid tension over deportation guidelines
Naperville police looking for man in tuxedo, possibly victim of crime
More News
Top Stories
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
Naperville police looking for man in tuxedo, possibly victim of crime
Powerball lottery jackpot at $435M; winning numbers drawn
Record warmth continues, but snow expected this weekend
NASA Announcement: 7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star, could hold life
ASPIRA charter school teachers vote to strike
Show More
Ukrainian oligarch's extradition to Chicago on hold
VIDEO: Entire family nearly swept out to sea in Hawaii
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
Teen in custody in Hammond stabbing death
NU students demand change after 5 women report sex assaults
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos