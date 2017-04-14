CHEMICAL LEAK

EPA test results to be released after Indiana chemical spill

People in northwest Indiana waited Friday morning for test results from the Environmental Protection Agency to tell them when it will be safe to go in the water. (WLS)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
People in northwest Indiana waited Friday morning for test results from the Environmental Protection Agency to tell them when it will be safe to go in the water.

That's after a chemical spill from a steel plant in Portage, Ind., which resulted in the closure of several beaches at the Indiana Dunes.

Many people concerned about their beaches and drinking water.

The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore closed three beaches this week after U.S. Steel reported Tuesday a chemical spill near one of its plants.

The chemical in question is called hexavalent chromium, which is used to coat steel to prevent rusting. It was the focus of the movie "Erin Brokovich," starring Julia Roberts.

The chemical can potentially cause cancer.

Nearby residents hope several days of testing samples will show no long term damage to the beaches, but they are worried.

"We're very concerned that this chemical can pollute the water to be unsuitable for swimming and possibly wash up on the beach and make the beach toxic," said Edwin Rooks, a neighbor.

"I have a filter for my water. But what about when I wash my apple or dishes or pots and pans or brushing my teeth or giving water to my dog? I have a lot of health concerns," said Randi Light, a neighbor.

An EPA official has said that low levels of the chemical were found in Lake Michigan near the spill. The agency said Thursday the chemical was not present in drinking water intakes. But more results will come Friday.

Chicago tested its water intake about a mile from the spill, finding low levels of the chemical that don't come close to exceeding the federal standard.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
