Changes are coming to the Evanston Police Department after dashcam video was released of officers arresting a Northwestern University graduate student in October 2015.Police got a 911 call from a woman who thought she saw a black man stealing a car. It turns out the car was his own that he was working on at the time.Officers pulled him over. Police said he refused to get on the ground, so they took him down.Reports said the man is Lawrence Crosby, who has now filed a lawsuit against Evanston police after charges in the case were dismissed.Police said an investigation shows officers were justified, but they will no longer make a citizen prone to these types of stops.The city manager said he and the police chief will propose changes in department procedure at a council meeting next month.