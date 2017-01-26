EL CHAPO

Ex-bodyguard to El Chapo's son facing drug charges in Chicago

Jaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman

The former bodyguard for Jaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's son has been brought to Chicago to face drug charges.

A judge has ordered Jesus Beltran Leon be held pending a trial.

This comes less than one week after Guzman appeared in federal court in New York.

The drug lord pleaded not guilty to 17 charges.

Guzman was named in a 17-count indictment accusing him of running a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing narcotics, conspiring to murder rivals, firearm violations and money laundering.

Guzman was extradited from Mexico last week. Prosecutors have sought to bring him to a U.S. court for years while he made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run in Mexico.
Related Topics:
newsel chapoChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to 17 charges, officials say
Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.
EL CHAPO
Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.
More el chapo
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Naperville annexation battle continues
GOP Plots Next 200 Days at Retreat but Trump Has His Own Ideas
Kraft Heinz employees get day off after Super Bowl
More News
Top Stories
Firefighters battle blaze at historic Elmhurst bridal shop
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama in letter
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
2 high school students beaten, robbed on CTA Pink Line
Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side
Naperville annexation battle continues
Show More
Racist graffiti on Beverly garages, church under investigation
Chicagoans react to Trump's threat to withdraw funding for sanctuary cities
Kraft Heinz employees get day off after Super Bowl
Vandetta Redwood not guilty of federal weapons charges
Man wins $5M jackpot on 28th birthday after mom sends him to store
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos