The former bodyguard for Jaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's son has been brought to Chicago to face drug charges.
A judge has ordered Jesus Beltran Leon be held pending a trial.
This comes less than one week after Guzman appeared in federal court in New York.
The drug lord pleaded not guilty to 17 charges.
Guzman was named in a 17-count indictment accusing him of running a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing narcotics, conspiring to murder rivals, firearm violations and money laundering.
Guzman was extradited from Mexico last week. Prosecutors have sought to bring him to a U.S. court for years while he made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run in Mexico.
Ex-bodyguard to El Chapo's son facing drug charges in Chicago
