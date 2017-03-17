NEWS

Ex-day care worker accused of pushing girl down stairs appears in court

Fifty-two-year-old Sarah Gable of Folcroft, Delaware County, appeared in court in Secane Thursday morning.

SECANE, Pa. --
She waived her preliminary hearing and left without comment.

The former day care worker was arrested and charged earlier this month after police saw video of Gable allegedly pushing a 4-year-old girl down the stairs.

Upper Darby police released this surveillance video from inside the daycare.



She has since lost her job.

Gable had been working at Child Care of the Future day care center in Primos since last June after passing a certified background check.

Administrators had just installed a surveillance camera on the stairwell and, 45 minutes later, would capture the video. The day care contacted police.

As for 4-year-old Alayah Humphrey, her family's attorney Brian Fritz says she has been struggling.



"She is terrified of even the most common things such as stairs, such as being entrusted with others," Fritz said.

Fritz says there's a long road ahead for Alayah and her family.

"She's under psychiatric care. She's going to be out of school this year. The family has to reassess where things are. Their lives are in turmoil," Fritz said.

A condition placed on Gable's bail called for her not to work with children in the future. Her attorney says she has no plans to.



Gable is expected at the Court of Common Pleas on April 12.
