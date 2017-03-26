NEWS

Ex-dealer at Indiana casino charged with cheating, theft

FILE (Shutterstock)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. --
A former dealer at East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is accused of bilking the casino out of an estimated $26,000.

Forty-five-year-old Li Rong Gao of Chicago was charged Friday with felony theft and cheating and gambling.

Lake County court records show an Ameristar surveillance manager alerted the Indiana Gaming Commission in November about possible cheating involving a dominoes betting game called Pai Gow Tiles.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nRvOeQ ) video showed Gao allegedly dealing herself low hands several times last fall when playing the game with three patrons she knew.

Records show Gao's self-dealing of low hands caused those players to win, costing the casino an estimated $26,000. She was later fired.

Court records say Gao denied cheating and told police she was "just making a lot of mistakes."
Related Topics:
newscasinocheatinggamblingtheftIndianaEast Chicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mom, daughter killed in separate crashes
The truth behind viral DC missing girls' posts
Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured after SUV slams into building on West Side
Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a fiscal boost
Day care worker accused of slamming child to ground
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump administration officials
Man who taped dog's mouth shut gets 5 years in jail
The truth behind viral DC missing girls' posts
Mom, daughter killed in separate crashes
Show More
United Airlines in Twitter trouble over dress code rules
Woman, 94, serving smiles for 44 years at McDonald's
Biden says if he'd run for president he could have won
Police: Man charged after marijuana, gun found in stroller with child inside
Driver injured after cab of semi-truck falls from I-90 overpass
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos