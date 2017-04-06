Ex-school employee missing after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1815336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mauricio Mendoza declined to comment on the allegations against him as he left court on Thursday.

Former HISD employee charged with sexual assault of a child

Investigators say a former HISD employee is on the run after he was accused of getting a 13-year-old student pregnant.A warrant has been issued for Mauricio Mendoza, according to his bail bondsman.The 37-year-old is charged with sexual assault of a child after prosecutors said a girl got pregnant while he was working as an IT specialist at Hartman Middle School.According to prosecutors, the young girl's mother found evidence of communication between the victim and Mendoza on her cell phone and notified school authorities.The girl was taken to the Children's Assessment Center, where she allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with Mendoza and took a pregnancy test that came back positive.Mendoza and the girl allegedly had sexual contact in the school's library and Mendoza's office.As he left court in late March, Mendoza declined to comment on the allegations against him.In a statement, HISD said the allegations were first reported to school officials in December as well.