NEWS

Ex-school employee missing after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mauricio Mendoza is on the run, according to investigators

HOUSTON --
Investigators say a former HISD employee is on the run after he was accused of getting a 13-year-old student pregnant.

A warrant has been issued for Mauricio Mendoza, according to his bail bondsman.

The 37-year-old is charged with sexual assault of a child after prosecutors said a girl got pregnant while he was working as an IT specialist at Hartman Middle School.

According to prosecutors, the young girl's mother found evidence of communication between the victim and Mendoza on her cell phone and notified school authorities.

The girl was taken to the Children's Assessment Center, where she allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with Mendoza and took a pregnancy test that came back positive.
Mendoza and the girl allegedly had sexual contact in the school's library and Mendoza's office.

As he left court in late March, Mendoza declined to comment on the allegations against him.
EMBED More News Videos

Mauricio Mendoza declined to comment on the allegations against him as he left court on Thursday.



In a statement, HISD said the allegations were first reported to school officials in December as well.

"The administration also notified HISD Police and Children's Protective Services (CPS) of the allegation. Police conducted a lengthy and thorough investigation, which they concluded this month. Police presented findings from their investigation to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which accepted criminal charges," the district said in a statement.

RELATED: Former HISD employee charged with sexual assault of a child
EMBED More News Videos

Former HISD employee charged with sexual assault of a child, Miya Shay reports.

Related Topics:
newssexual assaulthouston isdchild sex assaultHISDu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
The 'nuclear option' Republicans are using to confirm Neil Gorsuch
More News
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Show More
Chicago-bound flight held in Toronto after mock IED found in suitcase
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
Woman in crashed car with kidnapped girl accused in double murder
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Man follows woman home, attempts carjacking, police say
Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers
More Video