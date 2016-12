New barricades were set up at the Christkindl Market at Daley Plaza in Chicago early Thursday morning.The white barricades are in addition to the metal gates that were already set up at the market.The new barriers at Daley Plaza were placed at the entrances to the market and at strategic corner locations.The city is taking extra precautions this holiday season after the deadly attack in Berlin on Monday.The Chicago Christkindl Market runs through December 24.