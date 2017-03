<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=504722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Thursday night at 10: ABC-7's Cheryl Burton talks one-on-one with 3-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper. What he says about his faith, family and philanthropy. Plus, the one thing he has never revealed publically - until now!