Facebook Live torture suspects to appear in Chicago court

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Brittany Covington, 18, (Chicago Police Dept.)</span></div>
CHICAGO --
Four black people charged with a hate crime in an attack on a white mentally disabled man that was shown live on Facebook are expected to enter pleas during a court hearing.

The four, whose hearings are scheduled for Friday in Chicago, have been in custody since early January. At their first hearing, a judge called them a danger to society and refused to allow them to post bail.

The case gained international attention because the attack was captured by a cellphone camera and shown on Facebook Live . On the video, the suspects are seen beating the schizophrenic victim and can be heard taunting him and shouting profanities against white people and then-President-elect Donald Trump.
The four also face aggravated kidnapping and other charges.
