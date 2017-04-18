NEWS

Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens shot, killed himself, Pennsylvania police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Steve Stephens fatally shot himself Tuesday morning in Erie County, Pennsylvania, police authorities said. (WLS)

ERIE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WLS) --
A Cleveland man who posted a video of himself fatally shooting an elderly grandfather on Easter Sunday, shot and killed himself Tuesday morning in Erie County, police confirmed.

"After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself," Pennsylvania State Police said.


Shortly after 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, a tipster called police to report that Steve Stephen's white Ford Fusion was spotted in a McDonald's parking lot in Erie, Pa., Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

In a statement, Pennsylvania State Police said the citizen spotted him near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue in Erie County -- less than two miles from a state police location.

A marked police vehicle spotted Stephen's vehicle and pursued him for about two miles, state police said. As police tried to stop him, Stephens' vehicle spun out of control. During that time, "Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head," state police said.

It was not immediately known whether Stephens had a connection to Erie, the Cleveland police chief said. Erie County is about 100 miles northeast of Cleveland along Lake Erie.

On Sunday, a ping from Stephens' cellphone was detected, prompting Cleveland officers and federal law enforcement officials to search the area. However, they did not find anything. Authorities were planning a more thorough search when the Stephens was spotted.

Williams said they did not have many details Tuesday afternoon as they were still receiving information from Pennsylvania State Police.

"There are a lot of things about this that we don't know, a lot of circumstances that were are still gathering," Williams said.

Robert Godwin, 74.



Stephens, 37, was wanted for the death of Robert Godwin, 74, who was a self-taught mechanic, father of ten and grandfather of 14. Godwin was shot while walking home from an Easter meal Sunday in Cleveland.

The shooting sparked a three-day, multi-state manhunt for Stephens who had initially falsely claimed that he had shot more than a dozen people.

In a rambling Facebook video, Stephens said, "I snapped, I just snapped."

In the video, Stephens blamed a former girlfriend he had lived with, saying he woke up last week and "couldn't take it anymore." But in a statement Monday, the woman shed little light on what might have gone wrong and said Stephens was good to her and her children.

Godwin's daughter Debbie Godwin told The Associated Press she would have preferred that Stephens remain alive and face prison time. She said: "If you did it, you have to face your crime."



On Monday, a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Stephens was an employee at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency in northeast Ohio, where he was a member of their ACT (assertive community treatment) team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldshootingfacebookmanhuntmurderman killedOhioPennsylvaniaNew YorkIndianaMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook fatal shooting
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast
Sheriff's deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large
Trump's history of using foreign workers in his business ventures
More News
Top Stories
Trump to sign immigration labor order during Wisconsin visit
Teacher accused of having sex with student; stolen property, edibles found in car
McDonald's, Cinnabon, Hooters offer Tax Day freebies
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
Teen turns self in after brother critically shot by police; both accused in murder
2 killed in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
Mountain lion gets in house, snatches dog from room with sleeping child
Show More
Police: Reward offered after mom of 3 killed on way to 1st day of new job
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after pardon from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Baby questioned as 'terrorist' after paperwork error
Man charged in shooting of parolee celebrating release in Minooka
Schaumburg father accused of battering baby
More News
Top Video
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Trump to sign immigration labor order during Wisconsin visit
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video