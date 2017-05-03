NEWS

Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime, suicide

NEW YORK --
Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

That's on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post Wednesday.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos - such as a murder in Cleveland, a killing of a baby in Thailand - from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service. But in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.
Related Topics:
newsfacebookfacebook livesuicidecrimemurdermurder suicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old identified by police
3 men questioned after 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards
More News
Top Stories
3 men questioned after 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Obamas to preview presidential center planned for Jackson Park
Alton Sterling shooting: State charges still possible for La. officers
Metra BNSF trains delayed due to minor derailment in Aurora
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Show More
Police: Florida man fondles, then fatally punches woman
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Last dog left at shelter gets adopted
Ald. Proco Joe Moreno's office vandalized
4 charged in human trafficking of 14-year-old girl
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos