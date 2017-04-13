NEWS

Fake-check ring bust leads to toddler in hotel surrounded by meth

FRESNO, Calif. --
The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it arrested three Fresno residents after a fraudulent check complaint led to a toddler being found in a hotel room with methamphetamine and drug smoking equipment readily accessible to her.

Police said several businesses in San Luis Obispo reported two men and a woman were passing fraudulent checks throughout the City. One of the businesses was able to provide a license plate number and a description of the vehicle they were driving. Another business was able to provide surveillance photos of two of the suspects.

On Wednesday, a police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle in a motel parking lot and stopped the car. Police say they found evidence of fraudulent check manufacturing inside the car. 33-year-old Christine Vulich and 37-year-old Lamont Taylor were taken into custody on fraud charges.

Taylor and Vulich told officers that their 3-year-old daughter was in a nearby hotel room with their friend. When investigators went to the room to check on the child, they found 40-year-old Arnoldo Silva unresponsive due to drug use and a 3-year-old girl, who was alert, in unhealthy conditions with methamphetamine and drug smoking equipment out in the open.

After a medical evaluation, the girl was place in custody of Child Welfare Services.

Police say they believe the check fraud ring is responsible for at least $160-thousand in fraud losses.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
Related Topics:
newsfraudmethmethamphetaminecaliforniafresnou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Suspect in murder of Chicago judge surveilled judge's girlfriend before attack: Prosecutors
Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
More News
Top Stories
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Mom pleads guilty after 3-year-old hung up by feet, beaten to death
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Jostens jeweler gives closer look at Cubs World Series ring
Mom sues Home Depot, delivery company over child's drowning
Investigators say fear holding back info on Ohio massacre of 8 family members
Show More
Motorcycle rider beheaded in freak accident was expecting child
Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago
Garbage truck, car collide in deadly Southwest Side crash
DOJ: Detroit ER physician charged with female genital mutilation
Prosecutors: Gunman who killed Cook Co. judge stalked girlfriend for weeks before shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos