Fake-check ring bust leads to toddler in hotel surrounded by meth

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it arrested three Fresno residents after a fraudulent check complaint led to a toddler being found in a hotel room with methamphetamine and drug smoking equipment readily accessible to her.Police said several businesses in San Luis Obispo reported two men and a woman were passing fraudulent checks throughout the City. One of the businesses was able to provide a license plate number and a description of the vehicle they were driving. Another business was able to provide surveillance photos of two of the suspects.On Wednesday, a police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle in a motel parking lot and stopped the car. Police say they found evidence of fraudulent check manufacturing inside the car. 33-year-old Christine Vulich and 37-year-old Lamont Taylor were taken into custody on fraud charges.Taylor and Vulich told officers that their 3-year-old daughter was in a nearby hotel room with their friend. When investigators went to the room to check on the child, they found 40-year-old Arnoldo Silva unresponsive due to drug use and a 3-year-old girl, who was alert, in unhealthy conditions with methamphetamine and drug smoking equipment out in the open.After a medical evaluation, the girl was place in custody of Child Welfare Services.Police say they believe the check fraud ring is responsible for at least $160-thousand in fraud losses.If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.