Family calls for prayers for 11-year-old girl shot in head on South Side

Takiya Holmes. (Family provided photo)

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in a van on the South Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The girl was sitting in the backseat of a blue minivan in the 6300-block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood when shots rang out at about 7:40 p.m., police said.

She was struck in the head and discovered by police who had arrived on scene to find out where the gunfire was coming from.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. Her grandmother identified her as Takiya Holmes and said she is not doing well.

"They are treating her as best as they can with all kind of aggressive measures that the hospital can do for her, but it's grim and we want prayers to go up for her. We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police," said Patsy Holmes, Takiya's grandmother.

Patsy Holmes was a research tech at the University of Chicago for more than 30 years, so she says her granddaughter is in good hands at Comer Children's Hospital.

No one is in custody.
