Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game

Marvin and Marina LeFridge lost their baby brother Monday night in a DUI crash that also took the lives of their mother and step-father."We were a family of six people and with a snap of a finger, we're three-- something so, so avoidable," said Marina.Kyan Wimbley, 13, and his father, 55-year-old Alphonso Wimbley, died at the scene while 44-year-old Kristen Wimbley died later at the hospital. They were on their way back from Kyan's basketball practice in Fresno. At around 8:30 p.m. they were hit by a truck at Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue."The driver of the pickup, 1992 Chevy pickup, was eastbound on Idaho, failed to stop at the stop sign, then entered the intersection directly into the path of 2014 Chevy Equinox," said Officer John Tyler, Hanford CHP.The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Adalberto Carrillo, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and is being treated for his injuries in Visalia.The crash is still under investigation."We know that these collisions are preventable and we know that if people simply didn't drink and drive, that we would prevent a lot of collisions, and specifically these kind of collisions," said Tyler."My mom was an epitome of love, she's like the glue that keeps everything together,' said Marina.Kristen was a worker's compensation manager at JG Boswell Company-- Alphonso, a correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison."He made my mom feel like she was the most special woman in the world," said Marvin.While Kyan, like his siblings, excelled at sports and had a smile that would light up the room, his mother always using the hashtag 'shines like a star' for her youngest child."I feel like he literally took the best quality from each of us and they're all put together in that one precious little boy," said Marina.For Marvin and Marina, it's incomprehensible how the three people they loved most-are now gone. Three people who had so much love to give, but love they say won't be lost just because they are gone.The principal of Corcoran High School, Antonia Stone, said, "Last night, the community of Corcoran and Corcoran High School lost several members of a beloved and supportive family. This family was very visible and supportive of our community and high school events. As a school, we are deeply stricken by this loss. And our hearts go out to our student and the other surviving family members: one who is a current CHS student, another who is a coach and former CHS graduate, and the third who is also a former graduate of CHS. It was a very sad day on campus for students and staff."The CHP said the DUI suspect in this case will be brought to the Kings County Jail once he leaves the hospital-- he could face multiple felonies.