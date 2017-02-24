  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Family members call for justice after fatal shooting of young couple

The family members of Wilteeah Jones and Malik Bingham searched for answers on Thursday after the young couple was killed in the Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday.

The family members of Wilteeah Jones and Malik Bingham searched for answers on Thursday after the young couple was killed in the Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday.

Jones' family mourned her death and the death of her baby, after the 20-year-old pregnant woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend Malik Bingham were fatally shot.

The couple was expecting their first child next month, a baby girl they already named Mileah.

They were among the seven people slain in Chicago on Wednesday, the deadliest day in the city so far this year.

"Anyone who can do something like that is a savage," said Donnie Weaver, Wilteeah Jones' uncle.

Relatives say it happened after the couple left a 75th birthday celebration for Jones' grandmother at the family's south side home.

Jones and Bingham were found shot to death in the 7600 block of South Champlain Avenue and pronounced dead at an area hospital as was their unborn child.

Investigators say both victims were possibly targeted because of a conflict that Bingham was involved in. Police said Bingham was a documented gang member, with arrests for gun possession, resisting arrest and drugs.

"We know they were targeted, so we're looking into the backgrounds of both of those individuals to see what the motive actually is. But it was not a random shooting. We know it was targeted," said Police Supt. Eddie Johnson during a news conference on Friday.

Family members of Bingham said he was not a gang member, that he was working hard to get his life on track and that he had just gotten his G.E.D. And a lot of that was because of the upcoming birth of his baby girl.

Police said that they found a hidden gun inside the vehicle that the couple was in.

Family members also asked anyone with any information to come forward, even encouraging people to give anonymous tips.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.
